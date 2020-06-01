All apartments in Valrico
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:06 AM

419 Westchester Hills Lane

419 Westchester Hills Lane · (813) 720-7772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

419 Westchester Hills Lane, Valrico, FL 33594

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with over 3300 square feet of living space! Home is located in Crosby Crossings in the heart of Valrico. This home has an open floor plan with a fenced-in backyard! Hardwood floor and tile throughout the home! Immaculate kitchen stainless steel appliances, 42' solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops as well as a walk-in pantry! The home has its own entertainment room with home theater leather couches and surround sound system. Professional landscaping service included! Electronic locks. Washer and Dryer included. Unfurnished $2,500. Fully Furnished including theater room negotiable. Call to set up a touchless showing today (813) 720-7772!
Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with over 3300 square feet of living space! Home is located in Crosby Crossings in the heart of Valrico. This home has an open floor plan with a fenced-in backyard! Hardwood floor and tile throughout the home! Immaculate kitchen stainless steel appliances, 42' solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops as well as a walk-in pantry! The home has its own entertainment room with home theater leather couches and surround sound system. Professional landscaping service included! Unfurnished $2,500. Fully Furnished Negotiable. Call to set up a touchless showing today (813) 720-7772!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Westchester Hills Lane have any available units?
419 Westchester Hills Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 419 Westchester Hills Lane have?
Some of 419 Westchester Hills Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Westchester Hills Lane currently offering any rent specials?
419 Westchester Hills Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Westchester Hills Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 419 Westchester Hills Lane is pet friendly.
Does 419 Westchester Hills Lane offer parking?
Yes, 419 Westchester Hills Lane offers parking.
Does 419 Westchester Hills Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 419 Westchester Hills Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Westchester Hills Lane have a pool?
No, 419 Westchester Hills Lane does not have a pool.
Does 419 Westchester Hills Lane have accessible units?
No, 419 Westchester Hills Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Westchester Hills Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Westchester Hills Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 419 Westchester Hills Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 419 Westchester Hills Lane has units with air conditioning.
