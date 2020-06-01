419 Westchester Hills Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage media room

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with over 3300 square feet of living space! Home is located in Crosby Crossings in the heart of Valrico. This home has an open floor plan with a fenced-in backyard! Hardwood floor and tile throughout the home! Immaculate kitchen stainless steel appliances, 42' solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops as well as a walk-in pantry! The home has its own entertainment room with home theater leather couches and surround sound system. Professional landscaping service included! Electronic locks. Washer and Dryer included. Unfurnished $2,500. Fully Furnished including theater room negotiable. Call to set up a touchless showing today (813) 720-7772!

Beautiful 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom home with over 3300 square feet of living space! Home is located in Crosby Crossings in the heart of Valrico. This home has an open floor plan with a fenced-in backyard! Hardwood floor and tile throughout the home! Immaculate kitchen stainless steel appliances, 42' solid wood cabinets, granite counter-tops as well as a walk-in pantry! The home has its own entertainment room with home theater leather couches and surround sound system. Professional landscaping service included! Unfurnished $2,500. Fully Furnished Negotiable. Call to set up a touchless showing today (813) 720-7772!