3629 Washington Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Private and updated 3-bedroom, 2 -bath home! You'll love the comfort of being off the street and enjoying the relaxing view of open land. This home features carpet and laminate throughout, modernized bathrooms and kitchen, an ample amount of natural lighting, neutral color scheme and ceiling fans in every room. Kitchen is open and perfectly sized for entertaining, with tons of countertop space, full appliance package including fridge, range, microwave and dishwasher. Bedrooms are spacious, feature walk-in closets and awaiting your personal touches! Master bedroom is perfectly sized and the in-suite complete with double sink vanity, large garden tub for relaxation and separate stand in shower! Step out back to enjoy your morning coffee or soak in the Florida sun on your open deck, you just can't beat the view. Pet Fee. 2 pets Max up to 25lbs. Lawn care is included in rent. Available Now.