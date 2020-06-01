3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET

Amenities
Elegance greets you at the door of this immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the gated neighborhood of Canterbury Oaks! This quality Sunrise home is a great find! Upon arriving in the neighborhood you will immediately appreciate the spacious lots & tree lined streets. Set back on the large lot, the lush landscaping welcomes you in. Inside awaits separate formal living & dining rooms featuring lovely wood floors & a sliding glass door leading to the lanai. Moving forward is the fabulous updated kitchen offering Corian counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & a center island! A large nook area sits adjacent to the kitchen w/ pretty lanai views through an oversized frameless glass window. Also, open to the kitchen is the spacious family room featuring the trademark Sunrise trapezoid windows, fireplace & built-in shelving. A split floor plan keeps master suite private offering beautiful deep tray ceiling, arched window & private exit to the lanai. The attached master bathroom is spa-like featuring dual sinks, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. Storage will not be an issue w/ two large walk-in closets in the master & multiple storage closets throughout. Need more space to entertain or a home office? The enormous bonus room found at the back of the home is a flexible space that can easily become kids play room, office or even a 2nd living area! Outside awaits an oasis on the screened lanai w/ extended open area & sparkling swimming! You will love entertaining guests in this one of a kind home!