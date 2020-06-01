3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Elegance greets you at the door of this immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the gated neighborhood of Canterbury Oaks! This quality Sunrise home is a great find! Upon arriving in the neighborhood you will immediately appreciate the spacious lots & tree lined streets. Set back on the large lot, the lush landscaping welcomes you in. Inside awaits separate formal living & dining rooms featuring lovely wood floors & a sliding glass door leading to the lanai. Moving forward is the fabulous updated kitchen offering Corian counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & a center island! A large nook area sits adjacent to the kitchen w/ pretty lanai views through an oversized frameless glass window. Also, open to the kitchen is the spacious family room featuring the trademark Sunrise trapezoid windows, fireplace & built-in shelving. A split floor plan keeps master suite private offering beautiful deep tray ceiling, arched window & private exit to the lanai. The attached master bathroom is spa-like featuring dual sinks, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. Storage will not be an issue w/ two large walk-in closets in the master & multiple storage closets throughout. Need more space to entertain or a home office? The enormous bonus room found at the back of the home is a flexible space that can easily become kids play room, office or even a 2nd living area! Outside awaits an oasis on the screened lanai w/ extended open area & sparkling swimming! You will love entertaining guests in this one of a kind home!