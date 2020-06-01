All apartments in Valrico
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET

3407 Sylvan Shadow Street · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Sylvan Shadow Street, Valrico, FL 33596
Canterbury Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Elegance greets you at the door of this immaculate 4 bedroom 3 bath home in the gated neighborhood of Canterbury Oaks! This quality Sunrise home is a great find! Upon arriving in the neighborhood you will immediately appreciate the spacious lots & tree lined streets. Set back on the large lot, the lush landscaping welcomes you in. Inside awaits separate formal living & dining rooms featuring lovely wood floors & a sliding glass door leading to the lanai. Moving forward is the fabulous updated kitchen offering Corian counters, stainless appliances, tile backsplash & a center island! A large nook area sits adjacent to the kitchen w/ pretty lanai views through an oversized frameless glass window. Also, open to the kitchen is the spacious family room featuring the trademark Sunrise trapezoid windows, fireplace & built-in shelving. A split floor plan keeps master suite private offering beautiful deep tray ceiling, arched window & private exit to the lanai. The attached master bathroom is spa-like featuring dual sinks, garden tub & separate walk-in shower. Storage will not be an issue w/ two large walk-in closets in the master & multiple storage closets throughout. Need more space to entertain or a home office? The enormous bonus room found at the back of the home is a flexible space that can easily become kids play room, office or even a 2nd living area! Outside awaits an oasis on the screened lanai w/ extended open area & sparkling swimming! You will love entertaining guests in this one of a kind home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET have any available units?
3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET have?
Some of 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET offers parking.
Does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET has a pool.
Does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET have accessible units?
No, 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 SYLVAN SHADOW STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

