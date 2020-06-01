All apartments in Valrico
3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:00 AM

3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL

3307 Stonebridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3307 Stonebridge Trail, Valrico, FL 33596
River Hills Masters

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 3307 Stonebridge Trail and the beautiful 24x7 guard gated golf course community of River Hills! You'll love living in this beautiful home. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and neutral paint, carpet and tile throughout the home's interior. In the kitchen you'll find updated appliances, chic, white cabinets and a sunny breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a screened patio, wonderful for relaxing and entertaining. This home is conveniently located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have any available units?
3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have?
Some of 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL offers parking.
Does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have a pool?
No, 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 STONEBRIDGE TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
