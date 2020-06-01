Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 3307 Stonebridge Trail and the beautiful 24x7 guard gated golf course community of River Hills! You'll love living in this beautiful home. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and neutral paint, carpet and tile throughout the home's interior. In the kitchen you'll find updated appliances, chic, white cabinets and a sunny breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a screened patio, wonderful for relaxing and entertaining. This home is conveniently located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule a viewing today!