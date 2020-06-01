Amenities
Welcome to 3307 Stonebridge Trail and the beautiful 24x7 guard gated golf course community of River Hills! You'll love living in this beautiful home. Features include a beautifully manicured outdoor living space and neutral paint, carpet and tile throughout the home's interior. In the kitchen you'll find updated appliances, chic, white cabinets and a sunny breakfast nook. You'll love spending time in the bedrooms with nice windows, base molding and plenty of space to relax. The backyard has a screened patio, wonderful for relaxing and entertaining. This home is conveniently located near desirable schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. It is available for immediate occupancy so don't delay! Schedule a viewing today!