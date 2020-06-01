3206 Bloomingdale Avenue

Amenities

WELCOME HOME AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14! You need to check out this beautiful home set back way back from the street with yards of green grass and mature trees. This delightful, open-concept home is packed full of natural light and showcases 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a nicely sized 1562 square feet of space. An open kitchen with a three-sided breakfast bar overlooks the dining and living room?oversized and very comfortable. All three of the bedrooms are generous is size with great closet space. Your Florida Room, just off the living is one of the highlights of the property. It is very clean and has backyard view from three sides. Also take a closer look?this house has a two-car attached garage as well as an additional 1 car parking spot out back. The location is convenient to all the amenities that you would need like restaurants, shopping, and top-rated schools. This one is ready for you!!! Contact us today to schedule in your appointment to see this one. It is a great price!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.