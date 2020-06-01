All apartments in Valrico
Valrico, FL
3206 Bloomingdale Avenue
3206 Bloomingdale Avenue

3206 Bloomingdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3206 Bloomingdale Avenue, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14! You need to check out this beautiful home set back way back from the street with yards of green grass and mature trees. This delightful, open-concept home is packed full of natural light and showcases 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a nicely sized 1562 square feet of space. An open kitchen with a three-sided breakfast bar overlooks the dining and living room?oversized and very comfortable. All three of the bedrooms are generous is size with great closet space. Your Florida Room, just off the living is one of the highlights of the property. It is very clean and has backyard view from three sides. Also take a closer look?this house has a two-car attached garage as well as an additional 1 car parking spot out back. The location is convenient to all the amenities that you would need like restaurants, shopping, and top-rated schools. This one is ready for you!!! Contact us today to schedule in your appointment to see this one. It is a great price!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue have any available units?
3206 Bloomingdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
Is 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3206 Bloomingdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 Bloomingdale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
