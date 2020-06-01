All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE

3018 Bear Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3018 Bear Oak Drive, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move in ready! Start the new year off in this beautiful, maintenance free townhome in Valrico. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath and a 1 car GARAGE, it also includes a loft that'd be perfect for an office, den, TV room, or game room. Brand new flooring and paint from top to bottom!! The master bedroom is huge and has a nice walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub AND a separate shower. There are brand new blinds, throughout. Pet friendly neighborhood! Highly sought after schools: Durant HS - Mulrennan Middle School - Buckhorn Elementary School. Come see this great townhome and make it your home for the new year!! Vacant and available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE have any available units?
3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsValrico Apartments with Move-in Specials
Valrico Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FL
East Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLDavenport, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa