3018 BEAR OAK DRIVE

Amenities
Move in ready! Start the new year off in this beautiful, maintenance free townhome in Valrico. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath and a 1 car GARAGE, it also includes a loft that'd be perfect for an office, den, TV room, or game room. Brand new flooring and paint from top to bottom!! The master bedroom is huge and has a nice walk-in closet. The master bathroom has dual sinks, a garden tub AND a separate shower. There are brand new blinds, throughout. Pet friendly neighborhood! Highly sought after schools: Durant HS - Mulrennan Middle School - Buckhorn Elementary School. Come see this great townhome and make it your home for the new year!! Vacant and available immediately.