2940 Stearns Rd.

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher dogs allowed pool dog park tennis court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park pool internet access tennis court

RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HIGH-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET, Direct TV, 3 flat-screen TVs. Fully furnished and equipped with dishes, cookware, towels, linens, clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, coffee maker and abundant peace and tranquility. BRANDON AREA, 5 minutes to FishHawk, 30 minutes to downtown Tampa, USF, Plant City, 50 minutes to beaches:

Charming, immaculate spacious country home with POOL, GAZEBO, FIREPLACE on 2.5 wooded acres with horses for neighbors. 3 bedrooms, plus sleeping loft; sleeps 8. Huge cooks kitchen, high ceilings, far more open and spacious than reflected in photos, which have been compressed on this website. Privacy and convenience, located in Valrico, a rural suburb east of Tampa. Central to beaches, theme parks, golf, tennis, shopping, and wildlife areas. Tile floors, fenced yard, kennel and dog run. Walk to Starbucks or short drive to hiking/mountain bike trails, golf, tennis, horse & canoe rentals. 30 minutes to Lakeland, downtown Tampa, Busch Gardens, Florida Aquarium. 50 minutes to beaches, 90 minutes to Orlando theme parks. Ideal short-term rental for corporate assignment, relocation, house hunting or vacation. Additional photos/info/guest reviews available upon request.