Valrico, FL
2940 Stearns Rd.
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2940 Stearns Rd.

2940 Stearns Road · No Longer Available
Valrico
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

2940 Stearns Road, Valrico, FL 33596

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
internet access
tennis court
RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES, HIGH-SPEED WIRELESS INTERNET, Direct TV, 3 flat-screen TVs. Fully furnished and equipped with dishes, cookware, towels, linens, clothes washer and dryer, dishwasher, microwave, toaster, coffee maker and abundant peace and tranquility. BRANDON AREA, 5 minutes to FishHawk, 30 minutes to downtown Tampa, USF, Plant City, 50 minutes to beaches:
Charming, immaculate spacious country home with POOL, GAZEBO, FIREPLACE on 2.5 wooded acres with horses for neighbors. 3 bedrooms, plus sleeping loft; sleeps 8. Huge cooks kitchen, high ceilings, far more open and spacious than reflected in photos, which have been compressed on this website. Privacy and convenience, located in Valrico, a rural suburb east of Tampa. Central to beaches, theme parks, golf, tennis, shopping, and wildlife areas. Tile floors, fenced yard, kennel and dog run. Walk to Starbucks or short drive to hiking/mountain bike trails, golf, tennis, horse & canoe rentals. 30 minutes to Lakeland, downtown Tampa, Busch Gardens, Florida Aquarium. 50 minutes to beaches, 90 minutes to Orlando theme parks. Ideal short-term rental for corporate assignment, relocation, house hunting or vacation. Additional photos/info/guest reviews available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Stearns Rd. have any available units?
2940 Stearns Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2940 Stearns Rd. have?
Some of 2940 Stearns Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2940 Stearns Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Stearns Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Stearns Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Stearns Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Stearns Rd. offer parking?
No, 2940 Stearns Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Stearns Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2940 Stearns Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Stearns Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2940 Stearns Rd. has a pool.
Does 2940 Stearns Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2940 Stearns Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Stearns Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2940 Stearns Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Stearns Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Stearns Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
