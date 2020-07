Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

GREAT Lennar home 4 bed 3 bath 2 car garage. Split bedroom plan, tile in kitchen and wet areas, WOOD FLOORS IN MAIN LIVING AREAS and carpets in the bedrooms only, GRANITE COUNTERS and much more. Good size yard with no backyard neighbors. Located within A rated schools. TEXT TODAY BEFORE IT IS GONE!