Last updated April 22 2019 at 4:54 PM

2606 Brianholly Drive

2606 Brianholly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2606 Brianholly Drive, Valrico, FL 33596
Original Buckhorn Estate

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
GOLF COURSE LIVING Deeply set back in the Buckhorn Springs sub-division sits this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property on the end of the cul-de-sac. Enter a large open floor plan consisting of kitchen, dining, eat-in breakfast nook, and family room. The kitchen has updated recently with stainless steel appliances and an amazing center island. The oversized master bedroom is located on one side of the house showcasing large sunlit windows and a specular remodeled retreat style bath. The other 2 bedrooms are situated on the opposite side of the property. Most of the back of the house looks over the extra-large lanai and gorgeous pool just perfect for relaxing and looking your golf course country club view. Like to entertain? The stunning property is for you! The property just begs for you to see it! Contact us now for your appointment to see it.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2606 Brianholly Drive have any available units?
2606 Brianholly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2606 Brianholly Drive have?
Some of 2606 Brianholly Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2606 Brianholly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2606 Brianholly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2606 Brianholly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2606 Brianholly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2606 Brianholly Drive offer parking?
No, 2606 Brianholly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2606 Brianholly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2606 Brianholly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2606 Brianholly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2606 Brianholly Drive has a pool.
Does 2606 Brianholly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2606 Brianholly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2606 Brianholly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2606 Brianholly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2606 Brianholly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2606 Brianholly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
