2606 Brianholly Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GOLF COURSE LIVING Deeply set back in the Buckhorn Springs sub-division sits this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom property on the end of the cul-de-sac. Enter a large open floor plan consisting of kitchen, dining, eat-in breakfast nook, and family room. The kitchen has updated recently with stainless steel appliances and an amazing center island. The oversized master bedroom is located on one side of the house showcasing large sunlit windows and a specular remodeled retreat style bath. The other 2 bedrooms are situated on the opposite side of the property. Most of the back of the house looks over the extra-large lanai and gorgeous pool just perfect for relaxing and looking your golf course country club view. Like to entertain? The stunning property is for you! The property just begs for you to see it! Contact us now for your appointment to see it.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.