Last updated August 30 2019 at 2:54 AM

2512 CROSS MORE STREET

2512 Cross More Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Cross More Street, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 story home perfect for family living and a great value with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home has a open, flowing plan with over 3,900 square feet of living space. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" wall cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Luxurious and spacious master suite with enormous walk in closet, dual sinks with vanity, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. There are 4 over-sized secondary bedrooms and a huge upstairs bonus area. Crosby Crossings is centrally and conveniently located with only a short drive to SR 60, The Selmon Expressway, I-4 and I-75. Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET have any available units?
2512 CROSS MORE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET have?
Some of 2512 CROSS MORE STREET's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2512 CROSS MORE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2512 CROSS MORE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 CROSS MORE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2512 CROSS MORE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2512 CROSS MORE STREET offers parking.
Does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 CROSS MORE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET have a pool?
No, 2512 CROSS MORE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET have accessible units?
No, 2512 CROSS MORE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2512 CROSS MORE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 CROSS MORE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 CROSS MORE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
