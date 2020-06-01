2512 CROSS MORE STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 2 story home perfect for family living and a great value with 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This home has a open, flowing plan with over 3,900 square feet of living space. Large gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" wall cabinets with crown molding, granite counter tops and breakfast bar. Luxurious and spacious master suite with enormous walk in closet, dual sinks with vanity, walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. There are 4 over-sized secondary bedrooms and a huge upstairs bonus area. Crosby Crossings is centrally and conveniently located with only a short drive to SR 60, The Selmon Expressway, I-4 and I-75. Welcome Home!