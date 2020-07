Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Welcome to 2424 Cedarcrest Place and the beautiful community of Buckhorn. This light, bright, and well laid out home boasts a living room, family room, spacious kitchen with island, split floor plan, large patio, and a fenced yard. This home is available for immediate occupancy and is conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Don't delay, schedule a viewing today!