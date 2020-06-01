2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE

Amenities

BACK ON THE MARKET RENTAL IS READY NOW, This quiet village in the Heart of Valrico is a block off of Hwy 60 close to shopping, dining and easy access to main roads, This home comes with all the appliances including a trash compactor and a new set of front loading washer and dryer. The home is freshly painted with all hardwood floors, window blinds and a covered screen lanai. This Townhouse is light and bright with an open concept downstairs living and the upstairs has a large Bathrooms with a private Master entry to upstairs bathroom, Both Bedrooms offer large walk in closets and high ceilings.