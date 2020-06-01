All apartments in Valrico
Find more places like 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Valrico, FL
/
2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE
Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE

2221 Golden Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Valrico
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

2221 Golden Oak Lane, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET RENTAL IS READY NOW, This quiet village in the Heart of Valrico is a block off of Hwy 60 close to shopping, dining and easy access to main roads, This home comes with all the appliances including a trash compactor and a new set of front loading washer and dryer. The home is freshly painted with all hardwood floors, window blinds and a covered screen lanai. This Townhouse is light and bright with an open concept downstairs living and the upstairs has a large Bathrooms with a private Master entry to upstairs bathroom, Both Bedrooms offer large walk in closets and high ceilings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE have any available units?
2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE have?
Some of 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE offer parking?
No, 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valrico Station
108 Valrico Station Rd
Valrico, FL 33594

Similar Pages

Valrico 1 BedroomsValrico 2 Bedrooms
Valrico Apartments with GymValrico Dog Friendly Apartments
Valrico Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FL
South Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa