2221 GOLDEN OAK LANE

Amenities
BACK ON THE MARKET RENTAL IS READY NOW, This quiet village in the Heart of Valrico is a block off of Hwy 60 close to shopping, dining and easy access to main roads, This home comes with all the appliances including a trash compactor and a new set of front loading washer and dryer. The home is freshly painted with all hardwood floors, window blinds and a covered screen lanai. This Townhouse is light and bright with an open concept downstairs living and the upstairs has a large Bathrooms with a private Master entry to upstairs bathroom, Both Bedrooms offer large walk in closets and high ceilings.