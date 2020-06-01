All apartments in Valrico
Last updated May 30 2019 at 7:14 AM

221 Penmark Stone Pl

221 Penmark Stone Place · No Longer Available
Location

221 Penmark Stone Place, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 06/01/19 10a-1p. Code at gate is 989#.
Beautiful 2 story townhouse for rent in lovely Valrico area. 3 bed/2.5 bath in Kings Mill Gated Community with community pool. Townhouse is located in back of development offering seclusion from rear neighbors. (The back is the best, please view pics) Granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful, rich cherry cabinets. Light and airy with windows. Laundry amenities included in unit. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and Garden tub in master bath. Must come and see! Very Clean! Assigned shaded parking. Water/Trash included! Applications available on site. Credit/Background check, required by HOA. $65 Application Fee. $15 Credit Check via Experian.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 221 Penmark Stone Pl have any available units?
221 Penmark Stone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 221 Penmark Stone Pl have?
Some of 221 Penmark Stone Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 221 Penmark Stone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
221 Penmark Stone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 221 Penmark Stone Pl pet-friendly?
No, 221 Penmark Stone Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 221 Penmark Stone Pl offer parking?
Yes, 221 Penmark Stone Pl offers parking.
Does 221 Penmark Stone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 221 Penmark Stone Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 221 Penmark Stone Pl have a pool?
Yes, 221 Penmark Stone Pl has a pool.
Does 221 Penmark Stone Pl have accessible units?
No, 221 Penmark Stone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 221 Penmark Stone Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 221 Penmark Stone Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 221 Penmark Stone Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 221 Penmark Stone Pl has units with air conditioning.
