221 Penmark Stone Pl

OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY 06/01/19 10a-1p. Code at gate is 989#.

Beautiful 2 story townhouse for rent in lovely Valrico area. 3 bed/2.5 bath in Kings Mill Gated Community with community pool. Townhouse is located in back of development offering seclusion from rear neighbors. (The back is the best, please view pics) Granite counter tops in kitchen with beautiful, rich cherry cabinets. Light and airy with windows. Laundry amenities included in unit. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and Garden tub in master bath. Must come and see! Very Clean! Assigned shaded parking. Water/Trash included! Applications available on site. Credit/Background check, required by HOA. $65 Application Fee. $15 Credit Check via Experian.com