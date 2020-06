Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

AVAILABLE NOW. LARGE 2BEDROOM PLUS DEN IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF KINGS MILL TOWNHOMES. THIS HOME OFFERS ALL APPLIANCES, WATER INCLUDED, REAR SCREENED LANAI, BRICK PAVER ENTRY, COMMUNITY POOL AND MORE. THE 2BR UNITS IN THIS COMMUNITY ARE LARGER THAN THE 3BR`S WITH 1,560 SQ. FT. FRESHLY PAINTED. THIS IS A GREAT HOME AT A GREAT PRICE. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.