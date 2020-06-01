212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

AVAILABLE NOV 2019. This is a beautiful 4bedroom 3 full bath with bonus room. Open plan with massive great room! Ground floor has split bedroom plan. 4th bedroom is up stairs with it's own full bath and loft area. Would make a great suite for an older teen, parent or guest. Large master suite has luxurious master bath with large walk in shower, garden tub, separate commode room and walk in closet. Granite tops in the kitchen and all 3 baths, plus upgraded cabinets and appliances. Gas stove! Tile in all wet areas. Screened lanai and fenced yard. St. Augustine sod & sprinkler system (entire lot) using re-claimed water. Oversized corner lot. Rent includes lawn and pest control. This is a great home at a great price. Call Today for more details.