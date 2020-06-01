All apartments in Valrico
212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE
212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE

212 Westchester Hills Lane · No Longer Available
Location

212 Westchester Hills Lane, Valrico, FL 33594

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE NOV 2019. This is a beautiful 4bedroom 3 full bath with bonus room. Open plan with massive great room! Ground floor has split bedroom plan. 4th bedroom is up stairs with it's own full bath and loft area. Would make a great suite for an older teen, parent or guest. Large master suite has luxurious master bath with large walk in shower, garden tub, separate commode room and walk in closet. Granite tops in the kitchen and all 3 baths, plus upgraded cabinets and appliances. Gas stove! Tile in all wet areas. Screened lanai and fenced yard. St. Augustine sod & sprinkler system (entire lot) using re-claimed water. Oversized corner lot. Rent includes lawn and pest control. This is a great home at a great price. Call Today for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE have any available units?
212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Valrico, FL.
What amenities does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE have?
Some of 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Valrico.
Does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE offers parking.
Does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE have a pool?
No, 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE have accessible units?
No, 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 WESTCHESTER HILLS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
