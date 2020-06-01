1527 Banner Elk St.

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bed/3 bath home in The Highlands Reserve, Valrico! This home is light and bright features beautiful ceramic tile and neutral decor perfect to accent your personal style. The living room features plenty of windows allowing lots of natural sunlight. The modern kitchen with over-sized island that is open to the living area and perfect for entertaining. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliance package with microwave, range, dishwasher and fridge. This kitchen also has stylish granite counter tops and gorgeous cabinets, with plenty of extra storage. You will find 4 spacious bedrooms. The master is made even better with the addition of the private bathroom and a walk-in closet. This bathroom has dual vanity sinks with plenty of counter space, alongside a large walk in shower. The guest bedroom comes with a in suite bathroom with tub and shower for privacy. Outside you will be able to enjoy the Florida sunshine with a beautiful covered screened in patio! This home is tenant occupied and will be available March 1, 2019.