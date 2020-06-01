1512 BRILLIANT CUT WAY

Amenities
BACK ON MARKET!• WELCOME HOME • 4 Bed /3 Bath / 3-Car Garage/ LARGE 2290 Sq. Ft. • NEW A/C • NEWLY PAINTED – Interior & Exterior • FULLY-FENCED Backyard • Whole-Yard Irrigation • Gated, Secured Neighborhood • Highly Desired, Diamond Hill Golf Course and Country Club Community • Superior Amenities Including, Beautiful Community Pool, Basketball Court, Playground and Fitness Center. • The Pristine Holes of the Golf Course & Country Club are within minutes of your Front Door & ready to Tee Off. • Located w/in driving distance to the World's Most Beautiful Beaches, World Championship Sporting Events, The World-Class Tampa International Airport, Beautiful Downtown Tampa & St. Petersburg, & some of the best Amusement Parks in the World.
Formal Dining, Formal Living Room, Open-Floor Plan. Kitchen features Tray Ceiling with Recessed Lighting, & Breakfast Bar. Split-Floor Plan. Tray Ceiling & Crown Moulding Highlight the Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet & On-Suite Master Bath w/ Large Bathtub, Walk-In Shower, & Dual-Sinks. Crown Moulding brings the Formal Living Area to life. This will be Your Home Sweet Home.