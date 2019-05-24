All apartments in University
Find more places like 2728 Hunt Club Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
2728 Hunt Club Lane
Last updated May 24 2019 at 3:04 PM

2728 Hunt Club Lane

2728 Hunt Club Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2728 Hunt Club Lane, University, FL 32826

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Town Home Near UCF town house with a private fenced back yard. Downstairs features tiled flooring with 1 bedroom and 1 bath! Galley style kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher and pass through into living room! Volume ceilings!! Washer and dryer hookups included in private back storage room. Small Pet may be considered with owner permission.

*** Make sure you have read our application guidelines.

Click here to schedule to see this property:
https://secure.rently.com/properties/894732

Application fee is NON REFUNDABLE.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,025, Application Fee: $80, Security Deposit: $1,125, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Hunt Club Lane have any available units?
2728 Hunt Club Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2728 Hunt Club Lane have?
Some of 2728 Hunt Club Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Hunt Club Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Hunt Club Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Hunt Club Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2728 Hunt Club Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2728 Hunt Club Lane offer parking?
No, 2728 Hunt Club Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2728 Hunt Club Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2728 Hunt Club Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Hunt Club Lane have a pool?
No, 2728 Hunt Club Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Hunt Club Lane have accessible units?
No, 2728 Hunt Club Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Hunt Club Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2728 Hunt Club Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2728 Hunt Club Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2728 Hunt Club Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology