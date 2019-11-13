All apartments in University
2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204

2550 N Alafaya Trail · No Longer Available
Location

2550 N Alafaya Trail, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Hurry - 3 bed 2 bath Corner Unit in Waterford Landings - Spacious 2nd floor, corner unit 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with ceramic tile in the kitchen and living areas.

Click here to view the walking tour and floor plan: http://tiny.cc/Alafaya8204PDM

The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled living room with fireplace which leads out onto the balcony overlooking the pond. This property is conveniently close to Waterford Town Center where you can enjoy various types of shops and restaurants, minutes from the University of Central Florida, and close to all major theme parks.

Community amenities: racquetball court, clubhouse, fitness center, and 2 community pools

Rent: $1,350.00 a month
Minimum Security Deposit: $1,400.00
$65 application fee, per person over age 18

Pets are not allowed. No Smoking.
Washer & Dryer included in the unit

www.PinkDoorManagement.com
352.404.8960 ext 101
Please review Tenant Section and Application Process. Showing Appointments can be scheduled off the website.
Copy of ID can be emailed to Info@PinkDoorManagement.com once showing time confirmed.

(RLNE5093852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 have any available units?
2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 have?
Some of 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 is pet friendly.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 offer parking?
No, 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 does not offer parking.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 have a pool?
Yes, 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 has a pool.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 have accessible units?
No, 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204 does not have units with air conditioning.
