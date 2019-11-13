2550 N Alafaya Trl, Apt 8204

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool racquetball court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Hurry - 3 bed 2 bath Corner Unit in Waterford Landings - Spacious 2nd floor, corner unit 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with ceramic tile in the kitchen and living areas.



Click here to view the walking tour and floor plan: http://tiny.cc/Alafaya8204PDM



The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tiled living room with fireplace which leads out onto the balcony overlooking the pond. This property is conveniently close to Waterford Town Center where you can enjoy various types of shops and restaurants, minutes from the University of Central Florida, and close to all major theme parks.



Community amenities: racquetball court, clubhouse, fitness center, and 2 community pools



Rent: $1,350.00 a month

Minimum Security Deposit: $1,400.00

$65 application fee, per person over age 18



Pets are not allowed. No Smoking.

Washer & Dryer included in the unit



www.PinkDoorManagement.com

352.404.8960 ext 101

Please review Tenant Section and Application Process. Showing Appointments can be scheduled off the website.

Copy of ID can be emailed to Info@PinkDoorManagement.com once showing time confirmed.



