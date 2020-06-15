Amenities
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout. The large master has a great walk-in closet! Washer and Dryer are Included! Located less than 5 minutes from UCF!! Minutes to Waterford Shopping, 417, entertainment, and more! The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center, and Onsite Auto Care Center. Water included!
To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com
Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 non-refundable per pet fee.
$995.00 Monthly Rent
$995.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18
Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**
Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None
(RLNE3335517)