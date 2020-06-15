Amenities

2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout. The large master has a great walk-in closet! Washer and Dryer are Included! Located less than 5 minutes from UCF!! Minutes to Waterford Shopping, 417, entertainment, and more! The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center, and Onsite Auto Care Center. Water included!



To schedule your own private tour!!

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)

Pet Fees: $250 non-refundable per pet fee.



$995.00 Monthly Rent

$995.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



