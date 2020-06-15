All apartments in University
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2550 N Alafaya Trail Unit 2204

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101 · (800) 677-5513
Location

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8101, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 · Avail. Aug 7

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
racquetball court
2550 N. Alafaya Trail Unit 2204 Available 08/07/20 Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath condo next to UCF!! - Enjoy this spacious, 1 bedroom 1 bath upgraded condo, with granite counters and laminate flooring throughout. The large master has a great walk-in closet! Washer and Dryer are Included! Located less than 5 minutes from UCF!! Minutes to Waterford Shopping, 417, entertainment, and more! The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center, and Onsite Auto Care Center. Water included!

To schedule your own private tour!!
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Allowed (no aggressive breeds)
Pet Fees: $250 non-refundable per pet fee.

$995.00 Monthly Rent
$995.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

(RLNE3335517)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

