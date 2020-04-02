2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101

Amenities
Beautiful 1/1 Wood Floor Condo With a Beautiful View x Rent close to UCF. - Beautiful 1/1 Wood Floor Condo With a Beautiful View x Rent close to UCF.
Cozy 1/1 condo freshly painted,, updated kitchen with granite counter tops; washer and dryer, blinds. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and tub with shower in the bathroom. Private balcony with a nice view to retention pond. Mature landscaping and plenty of parking. Waterford Landing complex is less than a mile from University of Central Florida (UCF), and in front of a beautiful Lake. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and major roadways. This complex has a two resort style pools and a fitness center.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2306729)