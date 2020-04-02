All apartments in University
University, FL
2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:00 PM

2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8100 · No Longer Available
University
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location

2550 N Alafaya Trl Unit 8100, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1/1 Wood Floor Condo With a Beautiful View x Rent close to UCF. - Beautiful 1/1 Wood Floor Condo With a Beautiful View x Rent close to UCF.
Cozy 1/1 condo freshly painted,, updated kitchen with granite counter tops; washer and dryer, blinds. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and tub with shower in the bathroom. Private balcony with a nice view to retention pond. Mature landscaping and plenty of parking. Waterford Landing complex is less than a mile from University of Central Florida (UCF), and in front of a beautiful Lake. Close to shopping centers, restaurants and major roadways. This complex has a two resort style pools and a fitness center.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2306729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 have any available units?
2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 have?
Some of 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 is pet friendly.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 offer parking?
Yes, 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 offers parking.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 have a pool?
Yes, 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 has a pool.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 have accessible units?
No, 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 N Alafaya Trail #6101 does not have units with air conditioning.

