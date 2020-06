Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom first floor Condo! - Beautiful 1st floor Condo! Features 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom located minutes from UCF Great floor plan offers a spacious living & dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinets for storage and tile flooring throughout. All basic appliances are included!! Laundry facility on-site.



To schedule a tour please visit our website:

www.FlaRrealtyInvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@Flarealtyinvestments.com



Pets Allowed

$250 non-refundable pet fee- Non-Aggressive Breeds ONLY.



$1,045.00 Monthly Rent

$1,045.00 Security Deposit

$75 Application fee per applicant over 18



Applicants must be approved by HOA prior to moving in.



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-No Evictions and No Bankruptcies

-Criminal and Credit Background Check will be completed on each applicant

-HOA Approval Required



(RLNE4658178)