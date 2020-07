Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool racquetball court

Renovated unit with 850 sft of living space with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath, located on the first floor, laundry facilities across the parking lot The community is located Minutes from the University of Central Florida, Rent includes water, sewer and trash!

The community offers 2 pools, 2 private clubhouses, Indoor Racquetball Court, Fitness Center and Onsite Auto Care Center.