12337 Fox Hound Ct.

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

2/2 TOWNHOUSE IN UCF AREA **NEW FLOORING** END UNIT - Two story 2/2 with large rooms and an open floor plan. Main floor has one bedroom and bathroom, a large dining and living room combo. New luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet downstairs. You have a covered patio area with a laundry room that has washer/dryer hook ups. There is a small loft area outside the master bedroom. Great dining and close to schools. See it and apply today.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4660936)