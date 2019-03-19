All apartments in University
Find more places like 12337 Fox Hound Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
12337 Fox Hound Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12337 Fox Hound Ct.

12337 Fox Hound Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

12337 Fox Hound Court, University, FL 32826

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
2/2 TOWNHOUSE IN UCF AREA **NEW FLOORING** END UNIT - Two story 2/2 with large rooms and an open floor plan. Main floor has one bedroom and bathroom, a large dining and living room combo. New luxury vinyl plank flooring and carpet downstairs. You have a covered patio area with a laundry room that has washer/dryer hook ups. There is a small loft area outside the master bedroom. Great dining and close to schools. See it and apply today.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4660936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. have any available units?
12337 Fox Hound Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. have?
Some of 12337 Fox Hound Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12337 Fox Hound Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
12337 Fox Hound Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12337 Fox Hound Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 12337 Fox Hound Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 12337 Fox Hound Ct. offers parking.
Does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12337 Fox Hound Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. have a pool?
No, 12337 Fox Hound Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. have accessible units?
No, 12337 Fox Hound Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12337 Fox Hound Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12337 Fox Hound Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12337 Fox Hound Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University 3 BedroomsUniversity Apartments with Pools
University Apartments with Washer-Dryers

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FL
Eustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLMinneola, FLDeBary, FLEdgewood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology