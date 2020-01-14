All apartments in University
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

12230 Eastcove Dr

12230 Eastcove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12230 Eastcove Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
stainless steel
Property Amenities
12230 Eastcove Dr Orlando FL 32826 - Highlights of the updates:
- New dishwasher - stainless steel interior with three racks
- New double pane windows
- New paint throughout
- New doorknobs throughout
- New carpeting
- Ceiling fan added in the living room
- New paint on the exterior
- New trim on the exterior
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

(RLNE2682788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12230 Eastcove Dr have any available units?
12230 Eastcove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12230 Eastcove Dr have?
Some of 12230 Eastcove Dr's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12230 Eastcove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12230 Eastcove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12230 Eastcove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12230 Eastcove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12230 Eastcove Dr offer parking?
No, 12230 Eastcove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12230 Eastcove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12230 Eastcove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12230 Eastcove Dr have a pool?
No, 12230 Eastcove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12230 Eastcove Dr have accessible units?
No, 12230 Eastcove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12230 Eastcove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12230 Eastcove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12230 Eastcove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12230 Eastcove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

