Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

12201 Coral Reef Dr

12201 Coral Reef Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12201 Coral Reef Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Location, Location, Location!! Awesome 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex, TWO units for rent PLUS a studio!! - If you live or work near UCF and love to spend time outdoors, plant a garden, BBQ with loved ones, this is the perfect home for you--this unit offers a very large yard, fenced in privacy, and close to everything. Complete with tile (no carpet here!), fully painted inside, kitchen has newer appliances, counters and cabinets, bathroom has been almost completely remodeled, new tub in one bath and refinished tub in the other, newer windows, central AC, washer/dryer in unit - what more can you ask for!

This charming 2 bedroom/2 bath boasts a very well laid out floorplan with a comfortable kitchen, split masters, large bedrooms each with access to a private bath, great closet space, breakfast nook, washer/dryer in unit, and comfortable living room AND family room!! Close to everything, super clean, scoop this one up before it's gone! There are two units for rent, plus a studio. So many opportunities and ONLY 5 mintues from UCF!!

GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of rental liability insurance is required.

We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.

(RLNE5508382)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 Coral Reef Dr have any available units?
12201 Coral Reef Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12201 Coral Reef Dr have?
Some of 12201 Coral Reef Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 Coral Reef Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12201 Coral Reef Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 Coral Reef Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12201 Coral Reef Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12201 Coral Reef Dr offer parking?
No, 12201 Coral Reef Dr does not offer parking.
Does 12201 Coral Reef Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12201 Coral Reef Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 Coral Reef Dr have a pool?
No, 12201 Coral Reef Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12201 Coral Reef Dr have accessible units?
No, 12201 Coral Reef Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 Coral Reef Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12201 Coral Reef Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12201 Coral Reef Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12201 Coral Reef Dr has units with air conditioning.

