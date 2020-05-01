12201 Coral Reef Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Location, Location, Location!! Awesome 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex, TWO units for rent PLUS a studio!! - If you live or work near UCF and love to spend time outdoors, plant a garden, BBQ with loved ones, this is the perfect home for you--this unit offers a very large yard, fenced in privacy, and close to everything. Complete with tile (no carpet here!), fully painted inside, kitchen has newer appliances, counters and cabinets, bathroom has been almost completely remodeled, new tub in one bath and refinished tub in the other, newer windows, central AC, washer/dryer in unit - what more can you ask for!



This charming 2 bedroom/2 bath boasts a very well laid out floorplan with a comfortable kitchen, split masters, large bedrooms each with access to a private bath, great closet space, breakfast nook, washer/dryer in unit, and comfortable living room AND family room!! Close to everything, super clean, scoop this one up before it's gone! There are two units for rent, plus a studio. So many opportunities and ONLY 5 mintues from UCF!!



GPS Realty and Property Management prides itself in offering it's residents a quiet, peaceful environment, as such, please click "apply here" for our application criteria and fees. All pets, including ESA and service, should apply through https://gpsrealty.petscreening.com/. Proof of rental liability insurance is required.



We do business in accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Act and welcome all applicants, regardless of race, national origin, or other protected characteristic.



(RLNE5508382)