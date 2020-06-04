All apartments in University
Find more places like 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University, FL
/
12150 GRADUATE DRIVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:00 PM

12150 GRADUATE DRIVE

12150 Graduate Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
University
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

12150 Graduate Drive, University, FL 32826
Morningside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
RIGHT NEXT TO UCF- MOVE IN READY! Beautiful and convenient 2 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms at Chancellor's Row. This Townhome Community is in the heart of everything, walking distance from UCF, few steps from public transportation, shopping, restaurants and more. Large living room combo with sliding glass door to the backyard is overlooked by the bar area of the open kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized and super clean!!!NO CARPET all flooring are ceramic tiles. Upgraded appliances including washer & dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces plus visitors parking available. Walking distance from UCF bus stop. Community amenities includes: Pool and Tennis courts, which are right across the street from this unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE have any available units?
12150 GRADUATE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE have?
Some of 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12150 GRADUATE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University.
Does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12150 GRADUATE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

University 1 BedroomsUniversity 2 Bedrooms
University Apartments with ParkingUniversity Dog Friendly Apartments
University Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLLake Wales, FLDeltona, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLGlencoe, FL
Cocoa West, FLViera East, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLSouth Patrick Shores, FLHolly Hill, FLBithlo, FLSouthchase, FLForest City, FLFairview Shores, FLPine Hills, FLWedgefield, FLTavares, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaBethune-Cookman University
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology