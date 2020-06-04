12150 GRADUATE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

RIGHT NEXT TO UCF- MOVE IN READY! Beautiful and convenient 2 bedrooms/2 full bathrooms at Chancellor's Row. This Townhome Community is in the heart of everything, walking distance from UCF, few steps from public transportation, shopping, restaurants and more. Large living room combo with sliding glass door to the backyard is overlooked by the bar area of the open kitchen. Bedrooms are generously sized and super clean!!!NO CARPET all flooring are ceramic tiles. Upgraded appliances including washer & dryer. 2 assigned parking spaces plus visitors parking available. Walking distance from UCF bus stop. Community amenities includes: Pool and Tennis courts, which are right across the street from this unit.