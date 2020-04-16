12034 Walden Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8

CUTE DUPLEX IN EAST ORLANDO - This adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex is located in a cul-de-sac right off Alafaya Trail! The Kitchen is beautiful with granite countertops and white shaker-style cabinets. The Kitchen comes with stove/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The interior of the home is painted a neutral grey to go with any decor. All living and wet areas have tile for easy care. This duplex is open and airy with a Great Room, Two Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Additionally, there is a laundry area with hook-ups plus storage closet out back. The backyard is partially fenced and you will also have your own private driveway. Enjoy the great location year the Research Park and also close access to 408 Toll Road connecting to downtown Orlando.



TWO VEHICLES MAX

Financial Requirements:

There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.

Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).

This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.

Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments. #88107



