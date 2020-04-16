All apartments in University
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:27 AM

12034 Walden Woods Drive

12034 Walden Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12034 Walden Woods Drive, University, FL 32826

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
CUTE DUPLEX IN EAST ORLANDO - This adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex is located in a cul-de-sac right off Alafaya Trail! The Kitchen is beautiful with granite countertops and white shaker-style cabinets. The Kitchen comes with stove/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The interior of the home is painted a neutral grey to go with any decor. All living and wet areas have tile for easy care. This duplex is open and airy with a Great Room, Two Bedrooms and a Full Bath. Additionally, there is a laundry area with hook-ups plus storage closet out back. The backyard is partially fenced and you will also have your own private driveway. Enjoy the great location year the Research Park and also close access to 408 Toll Road connecting to downtown Orlando.

TWO VEHICLES MAX
Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must be paid to process a lease application. Please find the lease application and fee information available on our website.
Applicants meeting the standard and customary qualifications for rental have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will have the following checks completed: full-time local employment (no co-signers), current and previous verifiable rental/mortgage payment history, standard retail credit report, eviction search, criminal record history, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales search. Please note that applicants with a bankruptcy discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions).
This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher.
Prospective tenants that proactively completed and had their lease applications approved are given priority when scheduling appointments. #88107

(RLNE3796179)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12034 Walden Woods Drive have any available units?
12034 Walden Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in University, FL.
What amenities does 12034 Walden Woods Drive have?
Some of 12034 Walden Woods Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12034 Walden Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12034 Walden Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12034 Walden Woods Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12034 Walden Woods Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12034 Walden Woods Drive offer parking?
No, 12034 Walden Woods Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12034 Walden Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12034 Walden Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12034 Walden Woods Drive have a pool?
No, 12034 Walden Woods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12034 Walden Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 12034 Walden Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12034 Walden Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12034 Walden Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12034 Walden Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12034 Walden Woods Drive has units with air conditioning.
