Union Park, FL
9950 Burl Way
9950 Burl Way

9950 Burl Way · No Longer Available
Location

9950 Burl Way, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
dog park
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2/2 duplex, located in Blanchard Park in Orlando. Coming Soon! This inviting duplex features a living area with slider doors that open up to views of the large fenced in back yard. Kitchen features closet pantry, and plenty of storage with cabinetry space. Tile/laminate flooring and neutral paint tones throughout. Washer and dryer included, as convenience item only, and located in the outside storage/ utility room. Enjoy the back yard from the outdoor open sitting area. Walk minutes to Blanchard River Park on a paved trail; Downy Dog Park, and a YMCA facility is also nearby. Minutes from UCF, SCC, VCC, Research Parkway, and Waterford Lakes Shopping Center. Convenient access to I-4, Toll Roads 417 /408, Downtown Orlando, Mall at Millenia, Orlando attractions and much more. Pets will be considered.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9950 Burl Way have any available units?
9950 Burl Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 9950 Burl Way have?
Some of 9950 Burl Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9950 Burl Way currently offering any rent specials?
9950 Burl Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9950 Burl Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9950 Burl Way is pet friendly.
Does 9950 Burl Way offer parking?
No, 9950 Burl Way does not offer parking.
Does 9950 Burl Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9950 Burl Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9950 Burl Way have a pool?
No, 9950 Burl Way does not have a pool.
Does 9950 Burl Way have accessible units?
No, 9950 Burl Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9950 Burl Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9950 Burl Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9950 Burl Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9950 Burl Way does not have units with air conditioning.
