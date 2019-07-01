9950 Burl Way

Amenities

Charming 2/2 duplex, located in Blanchard Park in Orlando. Coming Soon! This inviting duplex features a living area with slider doors that open up to views of the large fenced in back yard. Kitchen features closet pantry, and plenty of storage with cabinetry space. Tile/laminate flooring and neutral paint tones throughout. Washer and dryer included, as convenience item only, and located in the outside storage/ utility room. Enjoy the back yard from the outdoor open sitting area. Walk minutes to Blanchard River Park on a paved trail; Downy Dog Park, and a YMCA facility is also nearby. Minutes from UCF, SCC, VCC, Research Parkway, and Waterford Lakes Shopping Center. Convenient access to I-4, Toll Roads 417 /408, Downtown Orlando, Mall at Millenia, Orlando attractions and much more. Pets will be considered.

Contact us to schedule a showing.