9944 Burl Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2/2 duplex at the Riverwood subdivision located in east Orlando is available now! Beautiful tile flooring and fresh paint welcomes you inside this spacious home as you step in to the entrance. The kitchen features new upgraded dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious dining/living area has french glass doors that overlook a screened patio and a large back yard. An oversized master bedroom has its own cozy private bath. Washer and dryer hookups are available. A large closet in the patio area is perfect for extra storage. This home is located close to Little Econ Greenway and Blanchard Park, with ample walking, running and biking trails. It is minutes away from UCF and close to shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.