All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 9944 Burl Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
9944 Burl Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9944 Burl Way

9944 Burl Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9944 Burl Way, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2/2 duplex at the Riverwood subdivision located in east Orlando is available now! Beautiful tile flooring and fresh paint welcomes you inside this spacious home as you step in to the entrance. The kitchen features new upgraded dark wood cabinets, granite countertops, and new stainless steel appliances. The spacious dining/living area has french glass doors that overlook a screened patio and a large back yard. An oversized master bedroom has its own cozy private bath. Washer and dryer hookups are available. A large closet in the patio area is perfect for extra storage. This home is located close to Little Econ Greenway and Blanchard Park, with ample walking, running and biking trails. It is minutes away from UCF and close to shopping and restaurants. Pets will be considered.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9944 Burl Way have any available units?
9944 Burl Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 9944 Burl Way have?
Some of 9944 Burl Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9944 Burl Way currently offering any rent specials?
9944 Burl Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9944 Burl Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 9944 Burl Way is pet friendly.
Does 9944 Burl Way offer parking?
No, 9944 Burl Way does not offer parking.
Does 9944 Burl Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9944 Burl Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9944 Burl Way have a pool?
No, 9944 Burl Way does not have a pool.
Does 9944 Burl Way have accessible units?
No, 9944 Burl Way does not have accessible units.
Does 9944 Burl Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 9944 Burl Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9944 Burl Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 9944 Burl Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FL
Fern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology