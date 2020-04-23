All apartments in Union Park
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM

9811 Lancewood Street

9811 Lancewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9811 Lancewood Street, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1521127

A charming rental home in Orlando! No rear neighbors! The yard backs up to the Little Econ Greenway walking trail, with picnic tables and cabanas to enjoy time outside with family and friends. There is a shared access gate to the trail, which leads to J. Blanchard Park, and follows the Little Econ River. Your next home also includes:

--2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
--Fenced yard
--Storage shed

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.
|Amenities: Wood flooring,Large backyard,Fenced yard,Freshly Painted,Shed for storage
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

