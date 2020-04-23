9811 Lancewood Street

Amenities

A charming rental home in Orlando! No rear neighbors! The yard backs up to the Little Econ Greenway walking trail, with picnic tables and cabanas to enjoy time outside with family and friends. There is a shared access gate to the trail, which leads to J. Blanchard Park, and follows the Little Econ River. Your next home also includes:



--2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

--Fenced yard

--Storage shed



Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors.

