All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
841 Park Manor Drive Orange County
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

841 Park Manor Drive Orange County

841 Park Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Union Park
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

841 Park Manor Drive, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 BD / 2 BA - Near Valencia and UCF - This completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is great! The split floor plan has carpeting in the bedrooms, tile everywhere else. A large family room and separate dining room. This home has lots of kitchen cabinets and pantry for storage. There is a tiled screened porch and partially fenced yard.

The home has an attached 1bd apartment that is occupied.

Pets are negotiable and will require a $250 non-refundable pet fee and a refundable pet deposit of $250 in addition to the security deposit.

Application fees are non-refundable.

(RLNE5027688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County have any available units?
841 Park Manor Drive Orange County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County have?
Some of 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County currently offering any rent specials?
841 Park Manor Drive Orange County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County is pet friendly.
Does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County offer parking?
No, 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County does not offer parking.
Does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County have a pool?
No, 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County does not have a pool.
Does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County have accessible units?
No, 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County have units with dishwashers?
No, 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County have units with air conditioning?
No, 841 Park Manor Drive Orange County does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Union Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsUnion Park 3 Bedroom Apartments
Union Park Apartments with BalconiesUnion Park Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Union Park Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FL
Cocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FLGroveland, FLPine Hills, FLConway, FLHunters Creek, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology