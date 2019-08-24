841 Park Manor Drive Orange County

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated carpet

3 BD / 2 BA - Near Valencia and UCF - This completely updated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is great! The split floor plan has carpeting in the bedrooms, tile everywhere else. A large family room and separate dining room. This home has lots of kitchen cabinets and pantry for storage. There is a tiled screened porch and partially fenced yard.



The home has an attached 1bd apartment that is occupied.



Pets are negotiable and will require a $250 non-refundable pet fee and a refundable pet deposit of $250 in addition to the security deposit.



Application fees are non-refundable.



