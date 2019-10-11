All apartments in Union Park
2320 Nansen Avenue

2320 Nansen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2320 Nansen Avenue, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3/1 Single Family Home - Available this minute.... This home is packed with value: large open split floor plan, Tile through-out, kitchen has 4 piece stainless steel appliances with water & ice dispenser on door, granite counters & tiled back splash. Boasting; inside laundry room, storage shed, fenced yard and Open parking. Built in 1960 with 1206 heated square feet. Tenants responsible for landscaping, pest control, utilities & cable.

Qualifications: Your monthly combine NET income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1300.00 per month x 3 = 3900.00) with debts no more than 45% TO 50% of your combine NET income. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Security deposit is $1500.00. Your message will be returned within 48 hours weekdays. "Equal Housing Opportunity".

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4776483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Nansen Avenue have any available units?
2320 Nansen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 2320 Nansen Avenue have?
Some of 2320 Nansen Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Nansen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Nansen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Nansen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2320 Nansen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 2320 Nansen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Nansen Avenue offers parking.
Does 2320 Nansen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Nansen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Nansen Avenue have a pool?
No, 2320 Nansen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Nansen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2320 Nansen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Nansen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Nansen Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Nansen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2320 Nansen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
