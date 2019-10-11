2320 Nansen Avenue

Amenities

3/1 Single Family Home - Available this minute.... This home is packed with value: large open split floor plan, Tile through-out, kitchen has 4 piece stainless steel appliances with water & ice dispenser on door, granite counters & tiled back splash. Boasting; inside laundry room, storage shed, fenced yard and Open parking. Built in 1960 with 1206 heated square feet. Tenants responsible for landscaping, pest control, utilities & cable.



Qualifications: Your monthly combine NET income must be 3 times the amount of the rent (1300.00 per month x 3 = 3900.00) with debts no more than 45% TO 50% of your combine NET income. Proof of consecutive employment of 1 year minimum required. There is a 75.00 application fee per adult occupant for background & credit check. Security deposit is $1500.00. Your message will be returned within 48 hours weekdays. "Equal Housing Opportunity".



No Pets Allowed



