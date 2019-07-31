All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 2022 River Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
2022 River Park Blvd
Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

2022 River Park Blvd

2022 River Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2022 River Park Boulevard, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2022 River Park Blvd Available 08/10/19 Beautiful 4/2 home in East Orlando ~ Fenced Yard ~ Near UCF and Waterford Lakes! - Available Aug 10th! **For more details and to schedule a showing, please TEXT Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 and include your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**

**Sorry, NO STUDENTS ~ Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.**

This impeccably maintained 4/2 home shows pride of long-time ownership! With recent renovations including a freshly painted interior and brand new carpet in the family room! Step inside to an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings! This is the layout you have been looking for with foyer entry to formal living & dining ~ Eat-in kitchen with center island and closet pantry ~ Large family room with custom built-in entertainment center (not yet shown in picture) and wired for surround sound! French doors lend access to an oversized patio with space for your grill, large fenced yard, and Rubbermaid shed for your tools and mower!

Master Suite features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub, and separate glass shower stall. Double doors lead to the 4th bedroom, which is the perfect setup for a nursery, office, or workout area!

Fantastic location near major employers such as UCF and Lockheed Martin ~ 10 min from the Waterford Lakes Town Center ~ 15 min from Downtown Orlando ~ Quick easy access to the 408 and 417! Hurry... this well maintained home in such a desirable location is priced to move fast!

~Application fee is $45 per adult.
~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.

(RLNE2515154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 River Park Blvd have any available units?
2022 River Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 2022 River Park Blvd have?
Some of 2022 River Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 River Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2022 River Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 River Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 River Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2022 River Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 2022 River Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2022 River Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2022 River Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 River Park Blvd have a pool?
No, 2022 River Park Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2022 River Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2022 River Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 River Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2022 River Park Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2022 River Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2022 River Park Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FL
Fern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology