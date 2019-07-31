Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym bbq/grill

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2022 River Park Blvd Available 08/10/19 Beautiful 4/2 home in East Orlando ~ Fenced Yard ~ Near UCF and Waterford Lakes! - Available Aug 10th! **For more details and to schedule a showing, please TEXT Tamara Martin at 407-760-0835 and include your name, desired move-in date, and any pet info.**



**Sorry, NO STUDENTS ~ Pets considered on a case-by-case basis.**



This impeccably maintained 4/2 home shows pride of long-time ownership! With recent renovations including a freshly painted interior and brand new carpet in the family room! Step inside to an open floor plan with soaring vaulted ceilings! This is the layout you have been looking for with foyer entry to formal living & dining ~ Eat-in kitchen with center island and closet pantry ~ Large family room with custom built-in entertainment center (not yet shown in picture) and wired for surround sound! French doors lend access to an oversized patio with space for your grill, large fenced yard, and Rubbermaid shed for your tools and mower!



Master Suite features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet with custom built-ins, and ensuite bath with dual sink vanity, garden tub, and separate glass shower stall. Double doors lead to the 4th bedroom, which is the perfect setup for a nursery, office, or workout area!



Fantastic location near major employers such as UCF and Lockheed Martin ~ 10 min from the Waterford Lakes Town Center ~ 15 min from Downtown Orlando ~ Quick easy access to the 408 and 417! Hurry... this well maintained home in such a desirable location is priced to move fast!



~Application fee is $45 per adult.

~There is a one-time admin fee of $100 due at lease signing.



(RLNE2515154)