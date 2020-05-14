All apartments in Union Park
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
1904 River Park Blvd.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1904 River Park Blvd.

1904 River Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1904 River Park Boulevard, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Orlando! - Come check out this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Two Car Garage in Orlando! This property has a covered entry that opens to wood-like vinyl plank flooring in the Living Room, Dining with vaulted ceilings The Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher with breakfast area. Step outside to the enclosed back patio with a view of the water view and fountain feature. Relax in the garden tub in the master bathroom. Flooring in the bedrooms is Carpet.

Location Features: Close to local area shopping, Blanchard Park, Little Econ Greenway, Union Park, Downey Dog Park,

To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.

*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

(RLNE5738654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 River Park Blvd. have any available units?
1904 River Park Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 1904 River Park Blvd. have?
Some of 1904 River Park Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 River Park Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1904 River Park Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 River Park Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 River Park Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 1904 River Park Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1904 River Park Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1904 River Park Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1904 River Park Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 River Park Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1904 River Park Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1904 River Park Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1904 River Park Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 River Park Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 River Park Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 River Park Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1904 River Park Blvd. has units with air conditioning.

