1904 River Park Blvd.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage

3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with Garage in Orlando! - Come check out this 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with Two Car Garage in Orlando! This property has a covered entry that opens to wood-like vinyl plank flooring in the Living Room, Dining with vaulted ceilings The Kitchen includes refrigerator, electric stove and dishwasher with breakfast area. Step outside to the enclosed back patio with a view of the water view and fountain feature. Relax in the garden tub in the master bathroom. Flooring in the bedrooms is Carpet.



Location Features: Close to local area shopping, Blanchard Park, Little Econ Greenway, Union Park, Downey Dog Park,



To schedule your viewing and apply, call 407-901-1200.



*Information is reliable but not guaranteed. All dates are subject to change.



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



(RLNE5738654)