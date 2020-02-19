10404 GROTON STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Union Park, the heart of Orlando! Come see this freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an oversized living room and eat in kitchen with updated appliances including brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! You will love this quaint home with new laminate flooring throughout and brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Close to major shopping, UCF, Valencia College, and major roads. Make your private appointment today while this opportunity still lasts! Perfect for UCF or Valencia attendees as the home is just 10 minutes from campus. Short Term or Long Term Rental Available! Call today for a viewing! Available February 1st!