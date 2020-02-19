All apartments in Union Park
Find more places like 10404 GROTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union Park, FL
/
10404 GROTON STREET
Last updated February 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

10404 GROTON STREET

10404 Groton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10404 Groton Street, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Union Park, the heart of Orlando! Come see this freshly painted 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with an oversized living room and eat in kitchen with updated appliances including brand new refrigerator, washer, and dryer. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! You will love this quaint home with new laminate flooring throughout and brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Close to major shopping, UCF, Valencia College, and major roads. Make your private appointment today while this opportunity still lasts! Perfect for UCF or Valencia attendees as the home is just 10 minutes from campus. Short Term or Long Term Rental Available! Call today for a viewing! Available February 1st!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10404 GROTON STREET have any available units?
10404 GROTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 10404 GROTON STREET have?
Some of 10404 GROTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10404 GROTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
10404 GROTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10404 GROTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 10404 GROTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 10404 GROTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 10404 GROTON STREET offers parking.
Does 10404 GROTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10404 GROTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10404 GROTON STREET have a pool?
No, 10404 GROTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 10404 GROTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 10404 GROTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 10404 GROTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10404 GROTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 10404 GROTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 10404 GROTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLUniversity, FLGoldenrod, FLAzalea Park, FLConway, FLBithlo, FLWedgefield, FL
Fern Park, FLFairview Shores, FLLongwood, FLPine Castle, FLLake Mary, FLOak Ridge, FLMeadow Woods, FLWekiwa Springs, FLLockhart, FLForest City, FLPine Hills, FLSouthchase, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology