10313 Beaverkill Ct Available 08/12/19 Near UCF! Single Family Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 12th!This freshly painted 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage is located in the River Park Subdivision off of Dean Road. With 1350sqft of living space, this home hosts a split floor plan highlighted with volume ceilings, tile floors in wet areas and brand new carpet throughout. An eat in kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar for your meal preference. Utility room holds washer and dryer which are included for your use. Property sits on a cul de sac with mature trees give home great curb appeal.



All utilities and lawn maintenance are tenant responsibility.



FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:

All appliances

Eat in kitchen

Breakfast Bar

Open Floor Plan

Living Room

Bonus Room/Office

Shower, Dual Sinks in Master Bath

Walk-in Closet

Inside Utility with washer and dryer

Ceiling fans

Carpet and tile flooring

2 Car Garage with opener and remotes

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



SCHOOLS:

Riverdale Elementary

Union Park Middle

University High



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



Application Process:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



