Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

10313 Beaverkill Ct

10313 Beaverkill Court · No Longer Available
Location

10313 Beaverkill Court, Union Park, FL 32817
Union Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
accessible
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10313 Beaverkill Ct Available 08/12/19 Near UCF! Single Family Home - AVAILABLE AUGUST 12th!This freshly painted 3 bed/2 bath, 2 car garage is located in the River Park Subdivision off of Dean Road. With 1350sqft of living space, this home hosts a split floor plan highlighted with volume ceilings, tile floors in wet areas and brand new carpet throughout. An eat in kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar for your meal preference. Utility room holds washer and dryer which are included for your use. Property sits on a cul de sac with mature trees give home great curb appeal.

All utilities and lawn maintenance are tenant responsibility.

FEATURES AND REQUIREMENTS:
All appliances
Eat in kitchen
Breakfast Bar
Open Floor Plan
Living Room
Bonus Room/Office
Shower, Dual Sinks in Master Bath
Walk-in Closet
Inside Utility with washer and dryer
Ceiling fans
Carpet and tile flooring
2 Car Garage with opener and remotes
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

SCHOOLS:
Riverdale Elementary
Union Park Middle
University High

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pets are required upon application.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

IE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current paystubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE2680155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10313 Beaverkill Ct have any available units?
10313 Beaverkill Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 10313 Beaverkill Ct have?
Some of 10313 Beaverkill Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10313 Beaverkill Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10313 Beaverkill Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10313 Beaverkill Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 10313 Beaverkill Ct is pet friendly.
Does 10313 Beaverkill Ct offer parking?
Yes, 10313 Beaverkill Ct offers parking.
Does 10313 Beaverkill Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10313 Beaverkill Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10313 Beaverkill Ct have a pool?
No, 10313 Beaverkill Ct does not have a pool.
Does 10313 Beaverkill Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 10313 Beaverkill Ct has accessible units.
Does 10313 Beaverkill Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10313 Beaverkill Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10313 Beaverkill Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 10313 Beaverkill Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
