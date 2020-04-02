All apartments in Union Park
10047 Massey St

10047 Massey Street · No Longer Available
Location

10047 Massey Street, Union Park, FL 32825
Union Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Available 04/01/20 2/2 Duplex UCF Dean and 408 - Property Id: 99248

Great location, close to 408, UCF, Advent Health East Orlando Hospital, Waterford. Beautiful tile floors, open, clean and bright with vaulted ceilings. Stainless Steel Appliances 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom, with walk in closet, inside laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. Large fenced back yard, 1/2 duplex. Street is a culdasac, with no thru traffic. Includes lawn maintenance. $1100.00 per month with with a $1000.00 Deposit. No utilities are included. Background and credit check required. You should make $3300.00 net per month. Renters insurance required.
Please respond by email and I will send you pre screening questions, please check your junk mail and reply to get a viewing.
Thanks for your consideration!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99248
Property Id 99248

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5624432)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10047 Massey St have any available units?
10047 Massey St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Union Park, FL.
What amenities does 10047 Massey St have?
Some of 10047 Massey St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10047 Massey St currently offering any rent specials?
10047 Massey St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10047 Massey St pet-friendly?
No, 10047 Massey St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union Park.
Does 10047 Massey St offer parking?
No, 10047 Massey St does not offer parking.
Does 10047 Massey St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10047 Massey St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10047 Massey St have a pool?
No, 10047 Massey St does not have a pool.
Does 10047 Massey St have accessible units?
No, 10047 Massey St does not have accessible units.
Does 10047 Massey St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10047 Massey St has units with dishwashers.
Does 10047 Massey St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10047 Massey St does not have units with air conditioning.
