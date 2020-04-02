10047 Massey St

Amenities

Great location, close to 408, UCF, Advent Health East Orlando Hospital, Waterford. Beautiful tile floors, open, clean and bright with vaulted ceilings. Stainless Steel Appliances 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom, with walk in closet, inside laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups. Large fenced back yard, 1/2 duplex. Street is a culdasac, with no thru traffic. Includes lawn maintenance. $1100.00 per month with with a $1000.00 Deposit. No utilities are included. Background and credit check required. You should make $3300.00 net per month. Renters insurance required.

No Pets Allowed



