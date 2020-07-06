Beautiful Thousand Oaks townhomes. This fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome sits in the rear of this community. Ample guest parking and 1 car garage. Once you step inside you will be impressed with the open feel of the floor plan. The inside laundry is on the 2nd floor. This home is CLEAN and move in ready. This really is a GREAT community Located close and convenient to several TOP RATED schools & the Suncoast Parkway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have any available units?
9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have?
Some of 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.