Last updated November 4 2019 at 8:45 AM

9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

9485 Trumpet Vine Loop · No Longer Available
Location

9485 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL 34655

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Beautiful Thousand Oaks townhomes. This fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome sits in the rear of this community. Ample guest parking and 1 car garage. Once you step inside you will be impressed with the open feel of the floor plan. The inside laundry is on the 2nd floor. This home is CLEAN and move in ready. This really is a GREAT community Located close and convenient to several TOP RATED schools & the Suncoast Parkway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have any available units?
9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trinity, FL.
What amenities does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have?
Some of 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trinity.
Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP offers parking.
Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have a pool?
No, 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

