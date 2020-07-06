9485 TRUMPET VINE LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage guest parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful Thousand Oaks townhomes. This fantastic 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome sits in the rear of this community. Ample guest parking and 1 car garage. Once you step inside you will be impressed with the open feel of the floor plan. The inside laundry is on the 2nd floor. This home is CLEAN and move in ready. This really is a GREAT community Located close and convenient to several TOP RATED schools & the Suncoast Parkway.