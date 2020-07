Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Call George at 727 258 1880 to check out this top floor large furnished 2 bed 2 bath Intercoastal views across from the beach. Oversized balcony accessible from the master suite and living room. washer and dryer inside the unit, newer appliances and well stocked kitchen. This condo has every amenity you will need to enjoy your stay. It is completely furnished. Walk to many restaurants and shopping close by, steps to the beach. The condo also comes with a poolside storage with beach chairs and other pool / beach toys. Rates do vary pending season.