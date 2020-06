Amenities

dishwasher pool microwave refrigerator

Welcome to paradise. You wont want to leave this home away from home. This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has direct breath taking views of the Gulf of Mexico. This condo is situated just steps form the beach. You will be sure to enjoy island living, including swimming in the Gulf of Mexico / pool, walking sandy beaches to local restaurants, and catching amazing sunsets that will make your Facebook friends envious.

Seasonal Rate (Jan.- March $4000 a month) Master bedroom faces the Gulf.

Will consider weekly rentals.