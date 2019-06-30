8465 W GULF BOULEVARD

Amenities

Cozy, furnished 2nd floor apartment with views of Sunset Beach and the gorgeous blue ocean! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath furnished unit is located on desirable Sunset Beach. Just a few steps and your toes are in the sand! Absolutely breathtaking spectacular sunsets! Waterfront living at an affordable price - you will LOVE this location! Quiet area for relaxing and listening to the surf. Shared beach side pool with Sunset Chateau Condo directly across the street. BBQ area with outdoor picnic table for your use. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included. Bring your clothes and toothbrush to relax and recharge at the beach. Designated parking space, maximum occupancy - 2. No pets, no smoking please. Jump on the beach trolley to visit all Treasure Island has to offer! Short ride to downtown St. Pete, restaurants, shopping, theater and art galleries. Book your time in paradise today!