All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
8465 W GULF BOULEVARD
Last updated June 30 2019 at 10:24 PM

8465 W GULF BOULEVARD

8465 West Gulf Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8465 West Gulf Boulevard, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

cable included
parking
pool
ceiling fan
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
Cozy, furnished 2nd floor apartment with views of Sunset Beach and the gorgeous blue ocean! This 1 bedroom, 1 bath furnished unit is located on desirable Sunset Beach. Just a few steps and your toes are in the sand! Absolutely breathtaking spectacular sunsets! Waterfront living at an affordable price - you will LOVE this location! Quiet area for relaxing and listening to the surf. Shared beach side pool with Sunset Chateau Condo directly across the street. BBQ area with outdoor picnic table for your use. Water, sewer, trash and basic cable included. Bring your clothes and toothbrush to relax and recharge at the beach. Designated parking space, maximum occupancy - 2. No pets, no smoking please. Jump on the beach trolley to visit all Treasure Island has to offer! Short ride to downtown St. Pete, restaurants, shopping, theater and art galleries. Book your time in paradise today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD have any available units?
8465 W GULF BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD's amenities include cable included, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8465 W GULF BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8465 W GULF BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa