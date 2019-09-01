All apartments in Treasure Island
Treasure Island, FL
8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE
8135 Bayshore Drive · No Longer Available
Treasure Island
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pet Friendly Places
Furnished Apartments
Location

8135 Bayshore Drive, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Sunset Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
True Island Living at its Best! This beautifully furnished and updated waterfront home has 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths situated on the Southern part of the island’s Intracoastal Waterway. New composite dock with water & electric, large sun deck with seating and a 10,000 lb. boat lift. The Blue Moon as it is referred to, has a spacious top floor master suite with walk-in closet and deck overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Main living area boasts 2 additional bedrooms and baths and is complimented with large screen TV’s, chef’s kitchen, designer furnishings, outside covered decking and large lounging areas. The owner has just recently completed a new seawall and spacious paver gathering area in front and a new paver parking area in the rear with storage. Sunset Beach offers some of the best beaches in South Florida which are just steps from your home. Entertainment, dining, boat ramp, beach pavilion, playground and boardwalk are an easy walk or bike ride. This Beautiful Island home is fully furnished and appointed with everything needed to enjoy Florida living, just bring your clothes. Offered as a yearly long-term lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE have any available units?
8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE have?
Some of 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
