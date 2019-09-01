8135 BAYSHORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

True Island Living at its Best! This beautifully furnished and updated waterfront home has 3 bedrooms and 2 ½ baths situated on the Southern part of the island’s Intracoastal Waterway. New composite dock with water & electric, large sun deck with seating and a 10,000 lb. boat lift. The Blue Moon as it is referred to, has a spacious top floor master suite with walk-in closet and deck overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Main living area boasts 2 additional bedrooms and baths and is complimented with large screen TV’s, chef’s kitchen, designer furnishings, outside covered decking and large lounging areas. The owner has just recently completed a new seawall and spacious paver gathering area in front and a new paver parking area in the rear with storage. Sunset Beach offers some of the best beaches in South Florida which are just steps from your home. Entertainment, dining, boat ramp, beach pavilion, playground and boardwalk are an easy walk or bike ride. This Beautiful Island home is fully furnished and appointed with everything needed to enjoy Florida living, just bring your clothes. Offered as a yearly long-term lease.