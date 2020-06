Amenities

Call George Fly 727 258 1880 about this Wide open gulf and Beach views from the 11th floor of this spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo at mansions by the sea. Direct beach front condo with 60' balcony. The living room and both split plan bedrooms open up to the lanai. Looks straight down to the pool. The mansions by the sea is a gated community located at the end of sunset beach. The condo has been updated with newer kitchen and bathrooms. Every amenity you can imagine. Turnkey furnished. Call for rates as they vary