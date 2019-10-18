538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69

Amenities

Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this direct Waterfront first floor 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled unfurnished condo at La Costa Brava in Treasure Island. Extensive improvements gives this condo a luxury feel from the moment you open the front door. On the intercoastal waterway with open views from the covered, arched lanai. Granite counters, wine chiller and upgraded appliances are included. Custom California closets. Available as soon as October 1, 2019. Sorry no pets, no smoking, unfurnished, annual lease. Washer dryer inside the condo.