538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69

Location

538 Plaza Seville Court, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Call George Fly at 727 258 1880 about this direct Waterfront first floor 2 bed 2 bath completely remodeled unfurnished condo at La Costa Brava in Treasure Island. Extensive improvements gives this condo a luxury feel from the moment you open the front door. On the intercoastal waterway with open views from the covered, arched lanai. Granite counters, wine chiller and upgraded appliances are included. Custom California closets. Available as soon as October 1, 2019. Sorry no pets, no smoking, unfurnished, annual lease. Washer dryer inside the condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 have any available units?
538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 have?
Some of 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 currently offering any rent specials?
538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 pet-friendly?
No, 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 offer parking?
No, 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 does not offer parking.
Does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 have a pool?
No, 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 does not have a pool.
Does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 have accessible units?
No, 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 have units with dishwashers?
No, 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 538 Plaza Seville Ct Apt 69 has units with air conditioning.

