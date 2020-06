Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel tennis court microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities tennis court

12 month lease available for this fully furnished unit in desirable Treasure Island Tennis & Yacht Club. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with generous room sizes, open floor plan with stainless appliances and upgraded windows and doors, washer and dryer in unit. Location is superb... 2 minutes to downtown Treasure Island and sandy beaches on the Gulf of Mexico and just 12 minutes to downtown St. Pete.