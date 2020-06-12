All apartments in Treasure Island
Find more places like 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Treasure Island, FL
/
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY

450 Treasure Island Causeway · (727) 504-5592
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Treasure Island
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

450 Treasure Island Causeway, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Paradise Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 711 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 885 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
tennis court
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Spectacular views of this unfurnished, waterfront unit, located in Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club. Watch the sunrise while enjoying your morning coffee or watch the sunset while enjoying your evening beverage. Stunning views of the Treasure Island golf course and the Gulf of Mexico from this 7th-floor condo. A large 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit with lots of storage. Views of the water from the kitchen and the living room/dining room, and your bedroom. This unit is unfurnished with a Stackable front load washer/dryer in the condo. Enjoy the holiday boat parade right from your patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY have any available units?
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY have?
Some of 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY currently offering any rent specials?
450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY pet-friendly?
No, 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY offer parking?
No, 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY does not offer parking.
Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY have a pool?
No, 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY does not have a pool.
Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY have accessible units?
No, 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY does not have accessible units.
Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Treasure Island 1 BedroomsTreasure Island 2 Bedrooms
Treasure Island Apartments with ParkingTreasure Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Treasure Island Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSafety Harbor, FL
Holiday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity