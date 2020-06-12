450 TREASURE ISLAND CAUSEWAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher tennis court microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

Spectacular views of this unfurnished, waterfront unit, located in Treasure Island Yacht and Tennis Club. Watch the sunrise while enjoying your morning coffee or watch the sunset while enjoying your evening beverage. Stunning views of the Treasure Island golf course and the Gulf of Mexico from this 7th-floor condo. A large 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit with lots of storage. Views of the water from the kitchen and the living room/dining room, and your bedroom. This unit is unfurnished with a Stackable front load washer/dryer in the condo. Enjoy the holiday boat parade right from your patio.