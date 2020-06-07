All apartments in Treasure Island
285 107TH AVENUE
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

285 107TH AVENUE

285 107th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

285 107th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
furnished
range
Endless Water Views is where you will find this Waterfront Residence! This END UNIT has been Designed to Maximize Privacy & Focus on the Expansive Water Views. Enjoy Sunrise & Sunset Views from the Gulf to the Bay! Fully Renovated 2 bed 2 bath unit & fully furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 285 107TH AVENUE have any available units?
285 107TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 285 107TH AVENUE have?
Some of 285 107TH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 285 107TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
285 107TH AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 285 107TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 285 107TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 285 107TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 285 107TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 285 107TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 285 107TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 285 107TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 285 107TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 285 107TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 285 107TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 285 107TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 285 107TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 285 107TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 285 107TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
