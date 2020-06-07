285 107TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Endless Water Views is where you will find this Waterfront Residence! This END UNIT has been Designed to Maximize Privacy & Focus on the Expansive Water Views. Enjoy Sunrise & Sunset Views from the Gulf to the Bay! Fully Renovated 2 bed 2 bath unit & fully furnished.