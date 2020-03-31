280 126TH AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Gorgeous wide open water views of Boca Ciega Bay in this waterfront first floor 2 bed 2 bath condo! Open floor plan with million dollar views of the intercoastal and Johns Pass as soon as you walk through the front door. Remodeled with a newer kitchen, bathrooms, Hurricane rated windows and sliders, AC new in 2017. The master features spectacular water views, two walk in closets and a spacious bathroom. Community features kayak storage, a boat dock where you can park your boat or fish, BBQ area and grill, and gorgeous sunrise and sunset views. Treasure Island offers soft sandy beaches, great restaurants, boat rentals, parasailing, dolphin watching, etc. Here you will truly live like you are on vacation every day.