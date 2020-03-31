All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:38 AM

280 126TH AVENUE

280 126th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

280 126th Avenue, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Gorgeous wide open water views of Boca Ciega Bay in this waterfront first floor 2 bed 2 bath condo! Open floor plan with million dollar views of the intercoastal and Johns Pass as soon as you walk through the front door. Remodeled with a newer kitchen, bathrooms, Hurricane rated windows and sliders, AC new in 2017. The master features spectacular water views, two walk in closets and a spacious bathroom. Community features kayak storage, a boat dock where you can park your boat or fish, BBQ area and grill, and gorgeous sunrise and sunset views. Treasure Island offers soft sandy beaches, great restaurants, boat rentals, parasailing, dolphin watching, etc. Here you will truly live like you are on vacation every day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 126TH AVENUE have any available units?
280 126TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 280 126TH AVENUE have?
Some of 280 126TH AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 126TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
280 126TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 126TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 280 126TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 280 126TH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 280 126TH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 280 126TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 280 126TH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 126TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 280 126TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 280 126TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 280 126TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 280 126TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 280 126TH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 280 126TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 280 126TH AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
