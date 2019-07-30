245 NAUTILUS WAY

Amenities

Fully furnished end unit in Sun Ketch I, on the Isle of Capri. Great light and location! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath split plan offers all tile flooring, washer/dryer, stainless appliances and a screened porch to enjoy the outside on. The open layout is relaxing and inviting with warm gray tones and light and airy furniture. There is plenty of room at the kitchen counter bar plus dining seating for family/guests. The driveway provides two car parking with plenty of room in the garage for additional parking. There is plenty of storage for your beach/water toys so you can enjoy the salt life living. Enjoy the pool when you are finished at the beach or on those cooler days when the pool is heated. This great location is close to Roselli Park that provides access to tennis courts, playground, ball field and restrooms. The beach and restaurants are just minutes away. The rent includes basic cable and Internet access. This is NOT an age restricted community but tenants must be approved through the Association and meet minimum credit score requirements.