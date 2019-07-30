All apartments in Treasure Island
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:32 AM

245 NAUTILUS WAY

245 Nautilus Way · No Longer Available
Location

245 Nautilus Way, Treasure Island, FL 33706
Isle Of Capri

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Fully furnished end unit in Sun Ketch I, on the Isle of Capri. Great light and location! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath split plan offers all tile flooring, washer/dryer, stainless appliances and a screened porch to enjoy the outside on. The open layout is relaxing and inviting with warm gray tones and light and airy furniture. There is plenty of room at the kitchen counter bar plus dining seating for family/guests. The driveway provides two car parking with plenty of room in the garage for additional parking. There is plenty of storage for your beach/water toys so you can enjoy the salt life living. Enjoy the pool when you are finished at the beach or on those cooler days when the pool is heated. This great location is close to Roselli Park that provides access to tennis courts, playground, ball field and restrooms. The beach and restaurants are just minutes away. The rent includes basic cable and Internet access. This is NOT an age restricted community but tenants must be approved through the Association and meet minimum credit score requirements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 NAUTILUS WAY have any available units?
245 NAUTILUS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Treasure Island, FL.
What amenities does 245 NAUTILUS WAY have?
Some of 245 NAUTILUS WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 NAUTILUS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
245 NAUTILUS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 NAUTILUS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 245 NAUTILUS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Treasure Island.
Does 245 NAUTILUS WAY offer parking?
Yes, 245 NAUTILUS WAY offers parking.
Does 245 NAUTILUS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 245 NAUTILUS WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 NAUTILUS WAY have a pool?
Yes, 245 NAUTILUS WAY has a pool.
Does 245 NAUTILUS WAY have accessible units?
No, 245 NAUTILUS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 245 NAUTILUS WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 245 NAUTILUS WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 245 NAUTILUS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 245 NAUTILUS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
